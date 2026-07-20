Heartbound Book Club
Heartbound Book Club
Due to the mature content that is discussed within the book club we request that attendees be 18 and over.
Come explore the captivating world of Romance Literature. From historical to contemporary, paranormal to enemies to lovers and so much more. This club provides a supportive and engaging environment where enthusiast can deliberate over the complexities of the genres with other harmonious individuals.
We will be discussing On Dublin Street by Samantha Young and The Gamble by Kristen Ashley.
Schaefer Branch Library
Free
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Schaefer Branch Library
2102079300
kristin.gutierrez@sanantonio.gov
Schaefer Branch Library
6322 US Hwy 87 ESan Antonio, Texas 78222