Heartbound Book Club

Due to the mature content that is discussed within the book club we request that attendees be 18 and over.

Come explore the captivating world of Romance Literature. From historical to contemporary, paranormal to enemies to lovers and so much more. This club provides a supportive and engaging environment where enthusiast can deliberate over the complexities of the genres with other harmonious individuals.

We will be discussing On Dublin Street by Samantha Young and The Gamble by Kristen Ashley.

