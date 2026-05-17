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Heart of Texas Concert Band Talent Showcase 2026

Heart of Texas Concert Band Talent Showcase 2026

HTxCB Talent Showcase 2026
Sunday, May 17, 2026

LEE High School
1325 Montview Dr.
San Antonio, Texas 78213

You ain't seen nothing yet!
Plan to meet our talented musicians:
Six conductors, plus three soloists!

Free Parking
Suggested donation $10
https://heartoftexasconcertband.org/donate
No ticket required

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Heart of Texas Concert Band
4215 Seraphim Ct
San Antonio, TX 78251

LEE High School Performing Arts Center
No ticket required
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Heart of Texas Concert Band
(210) 860-3177
srogers@satx.rr.com
http://HTxCB.org
LEE High School Performing Arts Center
1400 Jackson Keller
SAN ANTONIO, Texas 78213
2103560080
kkorth@neisd.net
http://act.booktix.com