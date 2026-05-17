Heart of Texas Concert Band Talent Showcase 2026

HTxCB Talent Showcase 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026

LEE High School

1325 Montview Dr.

San Antonio, Texas 78213

You ain't seen nothing yet!

Plan to meet our talented musicians:

Six conductors, plus three soloists!

Free Parking

Suggested donation $10

https://heartoftexasconcertband.org/donate

No ticket required

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Receive reminders of upcoming performances of the Heart of Texas Concert Band!

Heart of Texas Concert Band

4215 Seraphim Ct

San Antonio, TX 78251

