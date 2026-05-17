Heart of Texas Concert Band Talent Showcase 2026
Heart of Texas Concert Band Talent Showcase 2026
HTxCB Talent Showcase 2026
Sunday, May 17, 2026
LEE High School
1325 Montview Dr.
San Antonio, Texas 78213
You ain't seen nothing yet!
Plan to meet our talented musicians:
Six conductors, plus three soloists!
Free Parking
Suggested donation $10
https://heartoftexasconcertband.org/donate
No ticket required
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Heart of Texas Concert Band
4215 Seraphim Ct
San Antonio, TX 78251
LEE High School Performing Arts Center
No ticket required
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Heart of Texas Concert Band
(210) 860-3177
srogers@satx.rr.com
LEE High School Performing Arts Center
1400 Jackson KellerSAN ANTONIO, Texas 78213
2103560080
kkorth@neisd.net