Haunted Forest Drive Through at McGimsey Scout Park - Castle Hills - One Night Only!
Haunted Forest Drive Through at McGimsey Scout Park - Castle Hills - One Night Only!
A frightfully fun night as the McGimsey Scout Park's wooded roadway transforms into a drive-through Haunted Forest. The roadway is lined with Scouts and Scouters from the council's older units who each design and build their own display areas and then spend the evening in costume spooking the passengers who drive through.
McGimsey Scout Park
$27.30 Tickets must be purchased online only.
06:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Scouting America, Alamo Area Council
210-341-8611
Vivian.Schnieder@scouting.org