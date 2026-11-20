Harvest Rock: Live Music with The Naggins and Lowbrow Troubadours
Harvest Rock: Live Music with The Naggins and Lowbrow Troubadours
Let's get loud in the library!!!
Bring your dancing shoes and join us at Bazan Branch Library for some live and local music to celebrate the festive season.
Featuring music from:
The Naggins (Irish Folk/Rock)
Lowbrow Troubadours (TexMex/Americana)
All Ages
Bazan Branch Library
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Bazan Branch Library-SAPL
210-207-9160
enedina.prater@sanantonio.gov
Artist Group Info
The Naggins
Bazan Branch Library
2200 W. Commerce 78207San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500
sylvia.reyna@sanantonio.gov