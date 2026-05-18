Happy Endings In-Person Book Club Meeting
Happy Endings In-Person Book Club Meeting
Join us for an in-person book club to discuss picks from our Happy Endings Book Club! This meeting is open to the public. You do not have to be a club subscriber to attend (although it's more fun if you are)! We'll be discussing Like Love Among Thieves by Katrina Kwan.
Nowhere Bookshop
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
events@nowherebookshop.com
Nowhere Bookshop
5154 BroadwaySan Antonio, Texas 78209
210-640-7260
orders@nowherebookshop.com