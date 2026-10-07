Halo-Halo: Our Intersectional Histories and Mixed Identities

Join San Antonio Public Library and the Filipino American National Historical Society – San Antonio for a presentation with featured speakers and community discussion exploring historical intersections and the experiences of being mixed-race or cross-cultural. The event will highlight intersections of Filipina/o/x American history with Chicana/o/x, African American and Pacific Islander histories, from the Zoot Suit Riots, union and labor history, to hip-hop and local San Antonio history. An open community discussion in a co-learning environment will follow.

Please contact board@FANHSSATX.com with any questions or how to support our volunteer non-profit organization.