Halloween Haunt Fest
Halloween Haunt Fest
Come join us for our annual Halloween Haunt Fest! Held at the Elmendorf Heritage & Railroad Museum, it's a night of fun and games for the kids! You can even tour our 100 year old haunted rail car!!! Come one out and enjoy a fun time down in Elmendorf!!! We’re just dying to see you….
Elmendorf Heritage & Railroad Museum
$10
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Railroad Heritage Museum
2105290945
info@sarhm.net
Artist Group Info
garyr@sarhm.com
Elmendorf Heritage & Railroad Museum
203 Bexar AveElmendorf, Texas 78112
2107632223
garyr@sarhm.com