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Halloween Haunt Fest

Halloween Haunt Fest

Come join us for our annual Halloween Haunt Fest! Held at the Elmendorf Heritage & Railroad Museum, it's a night of fun and games for the kids! You can even tour our 100 year old haunted rail car!!! Come one out and enjoy a fun time down in Elmendorf!!! We’re just dying to see you….

Elmendorf Heritage & Railroad Museum
$10
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Railroad Heritage Museum
2105290945
info@sarhm.net
SARHM.org

Artist Group Info

garyr@sarhm.com
Elmendorf Heritage & Railroad Museum
203 Bexar Ave
Elmendorf, Texas 78112
2107632223
garyr@sarhm.com
http://sarhm.org