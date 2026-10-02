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Gypsy Mitchell

Gypsy Mitchell

Bluesy grooves, gospel-style group vocals, & commanding vocals

Charles Ray “Gypsy” Mitchell was born in Dallas, TX in 1952. At the age of 17, he formed the innovative gospel funk group The Relatives with Rev. Gean and Tommie West, co-writing, arranging, and playing guitar on their first two singles: “Speak to Me” b/w “Walking On” (Lewis Records) and “Don’t Let Me Fall” b/w “Rap On” (Hosanna Records). Gypsy’s unique guitar sound can be attributed to an open tuning, effects pedals, and a singular synthesis of the styles of his greatest heroes: Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Cal Valentine.

In 2021, after being visited by the late Rev. Gean West in a dream, he was inspired to share a lifetime of original compositions with Zach Ernst and Matthew Strmiska (founding members of Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears), both of whom worked with Gypsy on contemporary Relatives recordings in the mid-2010s. His debut album was released to widespread acclaim in 2024 via the French label Modulor Music.

Little Carver Civic Center
$27
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Carver Community Cultural Center
(210) 207-7211
info@thecarver.org
https://thecarver.org/gallery/

Artist Group Info

Gypsy Mitchell
Little Carver Civic Center
226 N Hackberry, San Antonio, TX 78202
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210-207-2234
ernie.ramirez@sanantonio.gov
https://thecarver.org