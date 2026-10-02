Bluesy grooves, gospel-style group vocals, & commanding vocals

Charles Ray “Gypsy” Mitchell was born in Dallas, TX in 1952. At the age of 17, he formed the innovative gospel funk group The Relatives with Rev. Gean and Tommie West, co-writing, arranging, and playing guitar on their first two singles: “Speak to Me” b/w “Walking On” (Lewis Records) and “Don’t Let Me Fall” b/w “Rap On” (Hosanna Records). Gypsy’s unique guitar sound can be attributed to an open tuning, effects pedals, and a singular synthesis of the styles of his greatest heroes: Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Cal Valentine.

In 2021, after being visited by the late Rev. Gean West in a dream, he was inspired to share a lifetime of original compositions with Zach Ernst and Matthew Strmiska (founding members of Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears), both of whom worked with Gypsy on contemporary Relatives recordings in the mid-2010s. His debut album was released to widespread acclaim in 2024 via the French label Modulor Music.