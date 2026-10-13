Gunter Studio Tours

The Gunter Hotel invites guests to explore its newly opened, state-of-the-art recording studio as part of its three-day celebration commemorating the 90th anniversary of blues legend Robert Johnson's historic 1936 recording session. Noted producer and musician Michael Ramos, who played an integral role in designing the studio alongside acoustician Steve Durr, will lead tours of the space and offer guests an opportunity to experience the hotel's continued dedication to its musical heritage. The tours kick off a weekend of performances, discussions and special programming honoring Johnson's enduring influence on generations of musicians.

Tours are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited space.