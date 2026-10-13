Gunter Studio Tours
Gunter Studio Tours
The Gunter Hotel invites guests to explore its newly opened, state-of-the-art recording studio as part of its three-day celebration commemorating the 90th anniversary of blues legend Robert Johnson's historic 1936 recording session. Noted producer and musician Michael Ramos, who played an integral role in designing the studio alongside acoustician Steve Durr, will lead tours of the space and offer guests an opportunity to experience the hotel's continued dedication to its musical heritage. The tours kick off a weekend of performances, discussions and special programming honoring Johnson's enduring influence on generations of musicians.
Tours are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited space.
The Gunter Hotel
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Gunter Hotel
2102273241
vibe@thegunterhotel.com
The Gunter Hotel
205 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205San Antonio, Texas 78205
vibe@thegunterhotel.com