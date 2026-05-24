Guided Bird Tour at Mitchell Lake

On this guided bird tour around the various habitats of Mitchell Lake Audubon Center, guests will see at least 30-50 different bird species with our expert guide. Travelling by both car and by foot to access as many areas as possible, this tour is best suited for the birder age 15+ as it can last up to four hours, though you may leave at any time. Tour capacity is limited. Bring your binoculars, bottle for water, closed-toe shoes, long pants, and bug spray.