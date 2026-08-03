Gruene Music & Wine Festival Kickoff Party

FREE ADMISSION! Raise a glass and kickoff the 40th annual Gruene Music & Wine Fest!

Sip your way through pours by some of Texas’ best wineries and breweries while listening to live music from Kreitz Band in the relaxing atmosphere of The Grapevine Garden.

Proceeds from tasting tickets benefit United Way of Comal and Guadalupe Counties.

Faith Casanova

fcasanova@cegroupinc.net

210-379-6733

