Gruene Music & Wine Festival Kickoff Party
Gruene Music & Wine Festival Kickoff Party
FREE ADMISSION! Raise a glass and kickoff the 40th annual Gruene Music & Wine Fest!
Sip your way through pours by some of Texas’ best wineries and breweries while listening to live music from Kreitz Band in the relaxing atmosphere of The Grapevine Garden.
Proceeds from tasting tickets benefit United Way of Comal and Guadalupe Counties.
Faith Casanova
fcasanova@cegroupinc.net
210-379-6733
The Grapevine
Free
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
The Grapevine
1612 Hunter RdNew Braunfels, Texas 78130