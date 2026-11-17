On Wednesday, December 9th at TPR's Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center join us for Great SA: Baking. Inspired by San Antonio’s designation as a Creative City of Gastronomy by UNESCO in 2017, Great SA is a series about the cultures that have influenced the cuisine of South Texas. In this installment we're exploring the history and culture of baking in San Antonio and South Texas

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Free and open to the public. RSVP at https://support.tpr.org/a/baking

In addition to partnership with the City of San Antonio World Heritage Office and San Antonio City of Gastronomy, this series was made possible by sponsorship from Frost and H-E-B Helping Here.

WHEN

Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Doors | 6PM

Panel | 7PM

WHERE

TPR's Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center

321 W Commerce, SATX, 78205

PARKING

Validated parking at City Tower Parking Garage

located at 60 N Flores