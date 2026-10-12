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GRAND OPENING of CLARINET WORLD

GRAND OPENING of CLARINET WORLD

After two years of serving the clarinet community online, at conventions, festivals, and events across Texas, we're thrilled to finally open the doors to our new home!

Join us for our Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, October 24 from 12-5 PM as we celebrate this exciting new chapter with live performances, food & refreshments, giveaways, and plenty of time to explore the store. This event is free and open to the public, so please stop on by!

Saturday, October 24, 2026 12 - 5 PM
One De Zavala Center
12758 Cimarron Path, Suite B126
San Antonio, TX 78249

One De Zavala Center
Free
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CLARINET WORLD
2103487800
info@clarinetworld.com
https://www.clarinetworld.com
One De Zavala Center
12758 Cimarron Path
San Antonio, Texas 78249
2103487800
info@clarinetworld.com
https://www.clarinetworld.com