GRAND OPENING of CLARINET WORLD

After two years of serving the clarinet community online, at conventions, festivals, and events across Texas, we're thrilled to finally open the doors to our new home!

Join us for our Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, October 24 from 12-5 PM as we celebrate this exciting new chapter with live performances, food & refreshments, giveaways, and plenty of time to explore the store. This event is free and open to the public, so please stop on by!

Saturday, October 24, 2026 12 - 5 PM

One De Zavala Center

12758 Cimarron Path, Suite B126

San Antonio, TX 78249