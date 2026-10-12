GRAND OPENING of CLARINET WORLD
GRAND OPENING of CLARINET WORLD
After two years of serving the clarinet community online, at conventions, festivals, and events across Texas, we're thrilled to finally open the doors to our new home!
Join us for our Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, October 24 from 12-5 PM as we celebrate this exciting new chapter with live performances, food & refreshments, giveaways, and plenty of time to explore the store. This event is free and open to the public, so please stop on by!
Saturday, October 24, 2026 12 - 5 PM
One De Zavala Center
12758 Cimarron Path, Suite B126
San Antonio, TX 78249
One De Zavala Center
Free
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
CLARINET WORLD
2103487800
info@clarinetworld.com
One De Zavala Center
12758 Cimarron PathSan Antonio, Texas 78249
2103487800
info@clarinetworld.com