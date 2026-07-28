GNW Potpourri Book Club for Adults
GNW Potpourri Book Club for Adults
Join our book club to chat about our monthly pick and all things literary. No worries if you have only done a partial read or didn’t get around to it. There’s always something to discuss! Copies of the book are reserved for check out prior to this meeting at the Great Northwest circulation desk. Gives us a call to find out the title.
Great Northwest Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Oct 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood StSan Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210