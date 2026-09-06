Get to Know the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area Plus Community Outreach Training
Get to Know the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area Plus Community Outreach Training
The League is holding an Information session about our organization and its work in the community. Come learn about us, have your questions answered and stay for more info about volunteering with us. Community Outreach Training for volunteering will be offered.
Walker Ranch Senior Center
Registration is required to this free event
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area
league@lwvsa.org
Walker Ranch Senior Center
835 W RhapsodySan Antonio, Texas 78216