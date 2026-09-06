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Get to Know the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area Plus Community Outreach Training

Get to Know the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area Plus Community Outreach Training

The League is holding an Information session about our organization and its work in the community. Come learn about us, have your questions answered and stay for more info about volunteering with us. Community Outreach Training for volunteering will be offered.

Walker Ranch Senior Center
Registration is required to this free event
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area
league@lwvsa.org
http://www.lwvsa.org/
Walker Ranch Senior Center
835 W Rhapsody
San Antonio, Texas 78216