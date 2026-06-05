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Gentle Chair Yoga Class

Gentle Chair Yoga Class

Celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga with a gentle chair yoga class. Led by a professional instructor, this yoga class offers many options to adults of all abilities to safely stretch and practice exercises using a chair or mat/towel. For ages 18+ only.

Thousand Oaks Library
Free
03:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

I Do Yoga San Antonio
830.534.9683
namaste@idoyogasa.org
https://idoyogasa.org/
Thousand Oaks Library
4618 Thousand Oaks Dr.
San Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov
www.mysapl.org