Generations Over Dinner: An Evening of Connection
Generations Over Dinner: An Evening of Connection
Join us for Generations Over Dinner, a unique community gathering that brings people ages 12-90+ together for meaningful conversation, connection, and shared learning over a meal. Through guided discussion, participants will explore life experiences, perspectives, and common ground across generations.
Registration required - Ages 12+ (Gen Alpha, Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, Baby Boomer, Silent, Greatest)
Whitley Event Center
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Successfully Aging & Living in San Antonio (SALSA)
Whitley Event Center
285 Oblate DriveSan Antonio , Texas 78216
(210) 341-1366
whitley@ost.edu