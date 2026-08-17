© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Generations Over Dinner: An Evening of Connection

Generations Over Dinner: An Evening of Connection

Join us for Generations Over Dinner, a unique community gathering that brings people ages 12-90+ together for meaningful conversation, connection, and shared learning over a meal. Through guided discussion, participants will explore life experiences, perspectives, and common ground across generations.

Registration required - Ages 12+ (Gen Alpha, Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, Baby Boomer, Silent, Greatest)

Whitley Event Center
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Successfully Aging & Living in San Antonio (SALSA)
https://saafdn.org/nonprofits/community-initiatives/salsa-initiative/
Whitley Event Center
285 Oblate Drive
San Antonio , Texas 78216
(210) 341-1366
whitley@ost.edu
https://the-whitley-event-center.webflow.io