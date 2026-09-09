Genealogy: Introduction to Immigration and Naturalization Records
Genealogy: Introduction to Immigration and Naturalization Records
Have you encountered immigrant ancestors in your genealogy research and wondered how to discover more information about them?
Join us for an introductory class into accessing the Ancestry Library Edition database as well as the National Archives website to search historical immigration and naturalization records.
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
4618 Thousand Oaks DrSan Antonio, Texas 78233
210-207-9190
brooke.mjolsness@sanantonio.gov