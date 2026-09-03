GEAA's 2026 Water Wonks Hour Lecture Series #10: Using Water Availability Requirements under Chapter 35.019 to Better Manage Water Resources

The Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance is pleased to introduce our 2026 Water Wonks Lecture Series. Mark your calendars for 3:30 p.m. on the 4th Wednesday of each month. Water Wonks will feature a host of experts sharing innovative ideas and details about their work in the world of water. The series is a free community education opportunity.

Synopsis:Section 35.019 of the State Water Code provides counties within Priority Groundwater Management areas the authority to require proof of a “safe and sustainable” water supply prior to granting plat approval for any development. This proof is in the form of Water Availability Report (WARs) from water utilities. If done well, WARs can be a significant tool for counties to utilize in preventing growth from outpacing existing water supplies.Examples from 2022 and 2025 Water Availability Reports in Comal County demonstrate pitfalls and successes in use of this tool. Given the current strain on our water supplies in Texas due to both extended drought and unmitigated growth, why are more counties not requiring WARs? Should Texas perhaps consider extending the availability of this tool to all counties, not just those within a Priority Groundwater Management Area?