GEAA GALA 2026: Legends of the Past -Water for the Future
GEAA GALA 2026: Legends of the Past -Water for the Future
Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance GALA 2026: Legends of the Past -Water for the Future
Celebrate water and ghostly San Antonio legends on the banks of the Salado.
Join us for a spirited night of remembrance and revelry—protecting the waters that sustain life in South Central Texas.
Victoria’s Black Swan Inn
$125
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance
2103163474
kellie@aquiferalliance.org
Victoria’s Black Swan Inn
1006 Holbrook Rd.San Antonio, Texas 78218