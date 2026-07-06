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GEAA GALA 2026: Legends of the Past -Water for the Future

GEAA GALA 2026: Legends of the Past -Water for the Future

Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance GALA 2026: Legends of the Past -Water for the Future

Celebrate water and ghostly San Antonio legends on the banks of the Salado.

Join us for a spirited night of remembrance and revelry—protecting the waters that sustain life in South Central Texas.

Victoria’s Black Swan Inn
$125
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance
2103163474
kellie@aquiferalliance.org
aquiferalliance.org
Victoria’s Black Swan Inn
1006 Holbrook Rd.
San Antonio, Texas 78218
https://www.victoriasblackswaninn.com/