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Gardopia Gardens Fall Equinox Farmer Market

Gardopia Gardens Fall Equinox Farmer Market

Come join us to celebrate with us! We are taking the fun to the street and will closing down a portion of N. New Braunfels Avenue. There will be a fresh produce giveaway, a healthy chef demonstration, live music, and local vendors to shop from. Big thanks to AARP, The San Antonio Area Foundation, and The Health Equity Network for sponsoring this event!

Gardopia Gardens
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

jodi@gardopiagardens.org
Gardopia Gardens
619 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio East Side
San Antonio, Texas 78245