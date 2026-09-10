Gardopia Gardens Fall Equinox Farmer Market
Gardopia Gardens Fall Equinox Farmer Market
Come join us to celebrate with us! We are taking the fun to the street and will closing down a portion of N. New Braunfels Avenue. There will be a fresh produce giveaway, a healthy chef demonstration, live music, and local vendors to shop from. Big thanks to AARP, The San Antonio Area Foundation, and The Health Equity Network for sponsoring this event!
Gardopia Gardens
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
jodi@gardopiagardens.org
Gardopia Gardens
619 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio East SideSan Antonio, Texas 78245