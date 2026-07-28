Gardopia Gardens Back to School Farmers Market
Gardopia Gardens Back to School Farmers Market
Start the school year off in the garden! We'll be giving away free school supplies while supplies last. Our Chef, Sherry Lim, will be serving up a healthy recipe demonstration with yummy food to share with our neighbors. Come shop local with all our wonderful vendors and learn more from our community partners.
Gardopia Gardens
Free
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Gardopia Gardens
619 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio East SideSan Antonio, Texas 78245