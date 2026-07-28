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Gardopia Gardens Back to School Farmers Market

Gardopia Gardens Back to School Farmers Market

Start the school year off in the garden! We'll be giving away free school supplies while supplies last. Our Chef, Sherry Lim, will be serving up a healthy recipe demonstration with yummy food to share with our neighbors. Come shop local with all our wonderful vendors and learn more from our community partners.

Gardopia Gardens
Free
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Gardopia Gardens
619 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio East Side
San Antonio, Texas 78245