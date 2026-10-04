Garden Ridge Market Days - Fall Festival & Market
Garden Ridge Market Days - Fall Festival & Market
THIS Saturday: GARDEN RIDGE MARKET DAYS - Fall Festival & Market - October 10, 2026:
🛍🥰 200+ Local Food, Craft & Farm Vendors
🎟👍🏼 FREE Admission & Parking
🍔🌮 50+ Food Trucks/Food Vendors & Sweet Treats
🎃👻 TRICK-OR-TREAT With Vendors (costumes optional)
🐶🐾 Howl-o-Ween Dog Costume Contest - $500+ in PRIZES!
👑🌹 "Sally" (Nightmare Before Christmas) MEET-N-GREET - Dare to Dream Entertainment
🎨🎳 Free Kids' Activities: Scavenger Hunt (For Prizes!!), Chalk Art, Crafts, Games, Bubbles, Sand Play, Photo Opp & More!
🎨🥰FACE PAINTING - For Tips (Angie Balloons)
🎈🎉BALLOON ART - For Tips (K T Rentals)
🍅🥒 Local Farms: Honey, Farm-Fresh Produce, Grass-Fed Beef, Chicken, Eggs, Goat Cheeses & Soaps & More
🐶 🐾 Friendly Dogs Welcome, On-Leash
🎼🎤 Live Music by Joel Guerrero
🌳⛅️ Indoor & Outdoor Market with Shade Trees!
🎉🌦 WE ARE OPEN, Rain or Shine!
More Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/840284389112537