THIS Saturday: GARDEN RIDGE MARKET DAYS - Fall Festival & Market - October 10, 2026:

🛍🥰 200+ Local Food, Craft & Farm Vendors

🎟👍🏼 FREE Admission & Parking

🍔🌮 50+ Food Trucks/Food Vendors & Sweet Treats

🎃👻 TRICK-OR-TREAT With Vendors (costumes optional)

🐶🐾 Howl-o-Ween Dog Costume Contest - $500+ in PRIZES!

👑🌹 "Sally" (Nightmare Before Christmas) MEET-N-GREET - Dare to Dream Entertainment

🎨🎳 Free Kids' Activities: Scavenger Hunt (For Prizes!!), Chalk Art, Crafts, Games, Bubbles, Sand Play, Photo Opp & More!

🎨🥰FACE PAINTING - For Tips (Angie Balloons)

🎈🎉BALLOON ART - For Tips (K T Rentals)

🍅🥒 Local Farms: Honey, Farm-Fresh Produce, Grass-Fed Beef, Chicken, Eggs, Goat Cheeses & Soaps & More

🐶 🐾 Friendly Dogs Welcome, On-Leash

🎼🎤 Live Music by Joel Guerrero

🌳⛅️ Indoor & Outdoor Market with Shade Trees!

🎉🌦 WE ARE OPEN, Rain or Shine!

More Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/840284389112537