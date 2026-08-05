Game of Thrones Trivia

Join us for a fun evening of Live Trivia and themed cocktails.

Do u enjoy amazing craft beer and grain to glass whiskey? Then we have the perfect trivia experience for you! Come test your Game of Thrones Knowledge against others with the chance to win a gift card for first, second, and third place winners! We will have a themed cocktail or two to help get you in the right mind set!

Trivia will be from 6pm - 8pm.

The Tasting Room will be open from 12-9pm

Carving Board Available and Beesons food truck onsite