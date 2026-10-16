Fun with Forms: An Intermediate Poetry Workshop with Jonathan Fletcher

Join us for this intermediate workshop and have fun with form poetry!

In this four-week class, we will review the history of poetry, study contemporary poets and their craft, and explore advanced poetic forms, including ghazal, pantoum, golden shovel, sonnet, and more. Using these new texts and forms for inspiration, we will write and give poetic shape to our own experiences and dreams. Participants will receive light feedback and resources to keep them writing.

**DATES: **Mondays, November 30 & December 7, 14, & 21, 2026 6:30-8:30pm CT, In-person at Gemini Ink

**COST:** Nonmember: $200; Member: $170; Student/Educ/Mil: $140

**REGISTER: **

**Jonathan Fletcher** holds a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Columbia University School of the Arts. His work has been featured in numerous literary journals and magazines. A Pushcart Prize, Best of the Net, and Best Microfiction nominee, he won Northwestern University Press’s Drinking Gourd Chapbook Poetry Prize contest, for which his debut chapbook, This is My Body, was published in 2025. He serves as a Zoeglossia Fellow and lives in San Antonio.

Occurrence dates and times: November 30, December 7, December 14, and December 21, 2026, 6:30 PM–8:30 PM CT.