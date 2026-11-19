Frost Westover Hills Cookies with Santa
Frost Westover Hills Cookies with Santa
Join us at our Westover Hills Financial Center for a little holiday cheer. We'll have cookies and a special guest, Santa Claus. Be sure to invite your family and friends. This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!
Frost Bank Westover Hills Financial Center
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
CE Group
cbarrera@cegroupinc.net
Frost Bank Westover Hills Financial Center
7914 Culebra RdSan Antonio, Texas 78251