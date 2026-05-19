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Frost Sweet Treats

Frost Sweet Treats

Take a break from the heat and grab a sweet treat at our North Frost location. We'll be serving Marble Slab to everyone that stops by, while supplies last. This event is free and open to the public so be sure to invite your family and friends. We hope to see you there!

Event Contact:
Claire Barrera
cbarrera@cegroupinc.net
210-569-6918

Frost Bank North Frost Financial Center
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Frost Bank North Frost Financial Center
1155 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, Texas 78209