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Frost Sweet Treats

Frost Sweet Treats

Take a break from the heat and grab a sweet treat at our Leon Springs location. We'll be serving Marble Slab to everyone that stops by, while supplies last. This event is free and open to the public so be sure to invite your family and friends. We hope to see you there!

Frost Bank Leon Springs Financial Center
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Frost
https://fb.me/e/1AkX5p77B
Frost Bank Leon Springs Financial Center
23787 W. Interstate 10
San Antonio , Texas 78257