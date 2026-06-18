Frost Sweet Treats
Frost Sweet Treats
Take a break from the heat and grab a sweet treat at our Leon Springs location. We'll be serving Marble Slab to everyone that stops by, while supplies last. This event is free and open to the public so be sure to invite your family and friends. We hope to see you there!
Frost Bank Leon Springs Financial Center
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Frost
Frost Bank Leon Springs Financial Center
23787 W. Interstate 10San Antonio , Texas 78257