Frost Sweet Treats
Frost Sweet Treats
Take a break from the heat and grab a sweet treat at our Stone Ridge location. We'll be serving Marble Slab to everyone that stops by, while supplies last. This event is free and open to the public so be sure to invite your family and friends. We hope to see you there!
Event Contact:
Claire Barrera
cbarrera@cegroupinc.net
512-573-5710
Frost Bank Stone Ridge Financial Center
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Frost
Frost Bank Stone Ridge Financial Center
21011 US Highway 281 N.San Antonio, Texas 78258
210-331-1303
bperez@cegroupinc.net