Frost Stone Ridge Cookies with Santa
Frost Stone Ridge Cookies with Santa
Join us at our Stone Ridge Financial Center for a little holiday cheer. We'll have cookies and a special guest, Santa Claus. Be sure to invite your family and friends.
This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!
Stone Ridge Financial Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
CE Group
cbarrera@cegroupinc.net
Stone Ridge Financial Center
21011 US Hwy 281 N. San Antonio, Texas 78258San Antonio, Texas