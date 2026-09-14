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Frost Shred It

Frost Shred It

Join us for complimentary shredding services at our Colonnade Financial Center. We encourage you to bring your documents, start shredding and protect your security. Only paper products will be accepted, with a limit of 10 boxes/bags per visitor. This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

For shredding guidelines, please visit: http://bit.ly/shredit-frost

Colonnade Financial Center
Free Event
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

syoung@cegroupinc.net
Colonnade Financial Center
10215 Wurzbach
San Antonio , Texas 78230