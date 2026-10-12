© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Frost Family Fun Day

Frost Family Fun Day

Join us to celebrate the grand opening of our Forest Hill Financial Center with a Football Family Fun Day. Attractions include complimentary food, face painting, a balloon artist, games and music. Show your team spirit and wear your favorite football jersey. This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

Frost Forest Hill Financial Center
Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Frost Bank
210-379-6733
fcasanova@cegroupinc.net
https://www.frostbank.com

Artist Group Info

fcasanova@cegroupinc.net
Frost Forest Hill Financial Center
3501 Forest Hill Cir Ste 300, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Forest Hill, Texas 76140