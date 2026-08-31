Frost Electronics Recycling
Frost Electronics Recycling
Join us at our 281 North Financial Center to recycle your electronics. We invite you to dispose of small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, miscellaneous wires, metal items and anything with a plug. Old-style TVs and paper items are not accepted. This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!
For event guidelines visit here https://qrco.de/electronicsrecycling-frost
Frost Bank 281 North Financial Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Frost Bank
210-379-6733
fcasanova@cegroupinc.net
Frost Bank 281 North Financial Center
16500 San Pedro AveSan Antonio , Texas 78232