Frost Electronics Recycling

Join us at our Vista View Financial Center to recycle your electronics. We invite you to dispose of small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, miscellaneous wires, metal items and anything with a plug. Old-style TVs and paper items are not accepted. This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!

For event guidelines visit here https://qrco.de/electronicsrecycling-frost

