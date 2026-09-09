Frost Electronics Recycling
Frost Electronics Recycling
Join us at our Vista View Financial Center to recycle your electronics. We invite you to dispose of small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, miscellaneous wires, metal items and anything with a plug. Old-style TVs and paper items are not accepted. This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!
For event guidelines visit here https://qrco.de/electronicsrecycling-frost
Frost Bank Vista View Financial Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Frost Bank Vista View Financial Center
12607 Blanco RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78216
(210) 220-4011