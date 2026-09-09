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Frost Electronics Recycling

Frost Electronics Recycling

Join us at our Westover Hills Financial Center to recycle your electronics. We invite you to dispose of small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, miscellaneous wires, metal items and anything with a plug. Old-style TVs and paper items are not accepted. This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!

For event guidelines visit here https://qrco.de/electronicsrecycling-frost

Claire Barrera
cbarrera@cegroupinc.net

Frost Bank Westover Hills Financial Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
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Frost Bank Westover Hills Financial Center
7914 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, Texas 78251