Frost Boerne Holiday Open House
Frost Boerne Holiday Open House
Join us at our Boerne Financial Center for a festive evening with your friends at Frost. We'll have cookies and a special guest, Santa Claus. Be sure to invite your family and friends. This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!
Boerne Financial Center
Free Event
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
CE Group
cbarrera@cegroupinc.net
Artist Group Info
PR3@cegroupinc.net
Boerne Financial Center
1300 S Main St Boerne TX 78006Boerne, Texas