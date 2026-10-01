Frost Boerne Electronics Recycling
Frost Boerne Electronics Recycling
Join us at our Boerne Financial Center to recycle your electronics. We invite you to dispose of small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, miscellaneous wires, metal items and anything with a plug. Old-style TVs and paper items are not accepted. This event is free and open to the community. We hope to see you there!
For event guidelines visit here https://qrco.de/electronicsrecycling-frost
For more information visit here: https://www.facebook.com/events/939413525396841
Frost Bank Boerne Financial Center
Free Event
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
cbarrera@cegroupinc.net
Frost Bank Boerne Financial Center
1300 S. Main St.Boerne, Texas 78006