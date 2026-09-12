America: Frontiers & Freedom with Hill Country Youth Orchestra Side by Side

Jeffrey Biegel, piano

Hill Country Youth Orchestras, Pat Lee, executive artistic director

This program brings the piano concerto of Leroy Anderson to life with world-class pianist, Jeffrey Biegel on stage, who will also perform Rhapsody in Red, White & Blue, commissioned by a consortium of orchestras across the USA, including your Symphony of the Hills. The second half features American composers Morton Gould and Aaron Copland.

Leroy Anderson – Piano Concerto in C Major

-Jeffrey Biegel, piano

Peter Boyer – Rhapsody in Red, White & Blue

-Jeffrey Biegel, piano

Gould – American Salute (with HCYO side by side)

Aaron Copland – Appalachian Spring

Copland – Hoe Down from Rodeo (with HCYO side by side)