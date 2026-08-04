From SA to DC & Back: A Diez y Seis de Septiembre live-stream event

URBAN-15's 16 de Septiembre celebrations return once again with “From SA to DC & Back,” a special conversation between former U.S. Congressmen Charlie Gonzalez and Ciro Rodrguez. These unfiltered and wide-ranging recollections will be live-streamed Wednesday, September 16 through Wednesday, September 23, 2026 beginning at 7 P.M. CST at urban15.org/live-stream .

Recorded in March 2025, this conversation provides an in-depth insight at the careers of San Antonio-native Charlie Gonzalez, who served in office representing Texas’ 20th congressional district from January 3, 1999 – January 3, 2013, and Mexican-born Ciro Rodriguez, who represented Texas 28th congressional district from 1997 – 2005, and the 23rd District from 2007 – 2011. They faced tumultuous challenges in congress throughout their time in office, butting heads with stubborn congressional contemporaries from the likes of Duke Cunningham, Newt Gingrich, Michelle Backman, Tom DeLay and beyond. Both men focused primarily on serving their constituencies from a humanitarian standpoint, advocating for them regardless of their legal status, political affiliations, voter record or housing situation.

URBAN-15's George Cisneros moderated the conversation which focused on their accomplishments throughout their time in office, a period when San Antonio saw dramatic transformations. These reflections will mirror the growing relations between the United States and Mexico throughout their time in office, with a unique vantage point from the United States’ 250th anniversary in tandem with the 216th anniversary of Mexico’s struggle for independence from Spain on September 16, 1810.

