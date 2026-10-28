Join West Point Culinary Institute for its inaugural gala, From Fire to Future: A Culinary Journey Through Time. Featuring a multi-course culinary experience, live-fire cooking, cocktails, guest chefs Nicola Blaque and Kristina Zhao, entertainment, and a live auction, the evening celebrates the evolution of food while raising $75,000 to build a new culinary school.

Founded by San Antonio chef and educator Brian West, the nonprofit aims to turn working cooks into kitchen leaders through practical, scholarship-based culinary education, with instruction set to begin in 2027.

Tickets start at $150. Sponsorships and donations are also welcome.

