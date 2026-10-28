FROM FIRE TO FUTURE: A Culinary Journey Through Time
FROM FIRE TO FUTURE: A Culinary Journey Through Time
Join West Point Culinary Institute for its inaugural gala, From Fire to Future: A Culinary Journey Through Time. Featuring a multi-course culinary experience, live-fire cooking, cocktails, guest chefs Nicola Blaque and Kristina Zhao, entertainment, and a live auction, the evening celebrates the evolution of food while raising $75,000 to build a new culinary school.
Founded by San Antonio chef and educator Brian West, the nonprofit aims to turn working cooks into kitchen leaders through practical, scholarship-based culinary education, with instruction set to begin in 2027.
Tickets start at $150. Sponsorships and donations are also welcome.
San Antonio Botanical Garden
$150-$2,000
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
San Antonio Botanical Garden
555 Funston PlaceSan Antonio, Texas 78209