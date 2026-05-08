Friday Night Flicks- Zootopia 2

🎥: Zootopia 2

📍: Pletz Park- 3831 Belgium Lane

🍿: Concessions will be available

🌙Movie will start at dusk

Lights, camera, summer fun! Join Bexar County Parks for Friday Night Flicks, our FREE outdoor movie series happening all summer long. Enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars on our giant 11' x 20' inflatable screen! ✨

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and your favorite people for an unforgettable evening at the park. Concessions will be available with snacks and treats available for purchase during the movie.

📌 What to Bring: Blankets, lawn chairs, family & friends

Mark your calendars and join us for a movie night under the stars!

🎟️ Can’t make this showing? Check out the full summer lineup at:

🌐 www.bexar.org/parkmovies