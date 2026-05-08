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Friday Night Flicks- The Wild Robot

Friday Night Flicks- The Wild Robot

🎥: The Wild Robot
📍: Bullis Park- 27583 Old Blanco Rd.
🍿: Concessions will be available
🌙Movie will start at dusk
Lights, camera, summer fun! Join Bexar County Parks for Friday Night Flicks, our FREE outdoor movie series happening all summer long. Enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars on our giant 11' x 20' inflatable screen! ✨
Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and your favorite people for an unforgettable evening at the park. Concessions will be available with snacks and treats available for purchase during the movie.
📌 What to Bring: Blankets, lawn chairs, family & friends
Mark your calendars and join us for a movie night under the stars!
🎟️ Can’t make this showing? Check out the full summer lineup at:
🌐 www.bexar.org/parkmovies

Bullis County Park
Free
08:35 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Bexar County Parks and Recreation
2103357275
park@bexar.org
bexar.org/parksandrec
Bullis County Park
27583 Old Banco Rd
San Antonio, Texas 78260
2103357275
Parks@bexar.org
Bexar.org/parkmovies