FREE online Breathwork & Recovery Circle, every Saturday, 11 AM CST. Join a guided breathwork session, then quiet reflection and optional sharing if you want it. This circle is for anyone seeking a little calm or support in recovery. All are welcome. No experience needed, and you can keep your camera off.

It's online, so you can join from Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, or anywhere else.

Register free to get the Zoom link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-online-breathwork-recovery-circle-saturdays-tickets-2004841049548

The class is free, and it helps support Bufo.Church (https://bufo.church), a San Antonio church dedicated to healing, recovery and community.

Questions? Text 210-461-9760.

If you're in crisis, call or text 988.