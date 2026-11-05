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Free Family Movie Night at VelocityTX

Free Family Movie Night at VelocityTX

Join us on Friday, December 4 for a Family Movie Night under the stars at the VelocityTX Campus Courtyard as we screen the winter classic, Frozen! We’ll have food trucks onsite serving up plenty of tasty treats and local partners offering wellness and financial literacy resources.

RSVP required — register today to secure your spot for a fun, festive, and FREE family outing!

VelocityTX
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

VelocityTX
2105912456
info@velocitytx.org
https://velocitytx.org/
VelocityTX
1305 E. Houston St., Bldg 3
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2105912456
info@velocitytx.org
https://velocitytx.org/