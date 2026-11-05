Free Family Movie Night at VelocityTX
Free Family Movie Night at VelocityTX
Join us on Friday, December 4 for a Family Movie Night under the stars at the VelocityTX Campus Courtyard as we screen the winter classic, Frozen! We’ll have food trucks onsite serving up plenty of tasty treats and local partners offering wellness and financial literacy resources.
RSVP required — register today to secure your spot for a fun, festive, and FREE family outing!
VelocityTX
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
VelocityTX
2105912456
info@velocitytx.org
VelocityTX
1305 E. Houston St., Bldg 3San Antonio, Texas 78205
2105912456
info@velocitytx.org