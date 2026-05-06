FREE Entry Day – Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day!
FREE Entry Day – Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day!
Get outside on the weekend to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day and enjoy free entry all day at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center. Take home native plant educational material to learn what plants would work best in your space to benefit birds on their migration journey.
Mitchell Lake Audubon Center
FREE | No Registration Required
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Mitchell Lake Audubon Center
10750 Pleasanton RdSan Antonio, Texas 78221