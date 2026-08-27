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Free Community Health Resource Fair

Free Community Health Resource Fair

Join us for the Mammen Family Public Library Community Health Resource Fair! Learn about the variety of local resources and nonprofit organizations that support community health. The organizations attending the resource fair cover six essential pillars of health and wellbeing:

-Mental
-Physical
-Family
-Basic necessities
-Elder care
-Community connection

Come browse the organizations and their services, meet their staff, and learn more about what our community has to offer!

Mammen Family Public Library
Free
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mammen Family Public Library
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
https://mfplibrary.org/
Mammen Family Public Library
131 Bulverde Crossing
Bulverde, Texas 78163
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
https://mfplibrary.org/