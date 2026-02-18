Free Christmas Concert - San Antonio Recorder Society
Free Christmas Concert - San Antonio Recorder Society
All are welcome to this free concert, which will highlight the Baroque with selections from Handel's Messiah, Vivaldi's Gloria, and Torelli's Christmas Concerto. We will also celebrate the season with hits from the Renaissance to Modern Times. In addition to recorders, you will hear gemshorns, crumhorns, sackbut, flute, and viola da gamba. Reception to follow.
Oak Meadow United Methodist Church
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Recorder Society
210-445-4816
sanantoniorecordersociety@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
San Antonio Recorder Society
Sanantoniorecordersociety@gmail.com
Oak Meadow United Methodist Church
2740 Hunters GreenSan Antonio, Texas 78231
210-492-3902
oakmeadowumc@gmail.com