Free Christmas Concert - San Antonio Recorder Society
Free Christmas Concert - San Antonio Recorder Society
All are welcome to this free concert, which will highlight the Baroque with selections from Handel's Messiah, Vivaldi's Gloria, and Torelli's Christmas Concerto. We will also celebrate the season with hits from the Renaissance to Modern Times. In addition to recorders, you will hear gemshorns, crumhorns, sackbut, flute, and viola da gamba. Reception to follow.
Our Lady of the Lake Convent - Annunciation Chapel
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Recorder Society
210-445-4816
sanantoniorecordersociety@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
San Antonio Recorder Society
Sanantoniorecordersociety@gmail.com
Our Lady of the Lake Convent - Annunciation Chapel
603 SW 24th StSan Antonio, Texas 78207
cparent@cdptexas.org