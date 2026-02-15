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Free Christmas Concert - San Antonio Recorder Society

Free Christmas Concert - San Antonio Recorder Society

All are welcome to this free concert, which will highlight the Baroque with selections from Handel's Messiah, Vivaldi's Gloria, and Torelli's Christmas Concerto. We will also celebrate the season with hits from the Renaissance to Modern Times. In addition to recorders, you will hear gemshorns, crumhorns, sackbut, flute, and viola da gamba. Reception to follow.

Our Lady of the Lake Convent - Annunciation Chapel
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Recorder Society
210-445-4816
sanantoniorecordersociety@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/g/1JmSk3vbQp/

Artist Group Info

San Antonio Recorder Society
Sanantoniorecordersociety@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/groups/796814718878201
Our Lady of the Lake Convent - Annunciation Chapel
603 SW 24th St
San Antonio, Texas 78207
cparent@cdptexas.org