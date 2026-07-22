Free Camping Weekend at Helton Nature Park

Have you ever camped along the San Antonio River? Pack your tent, grab your gear, and get ready for a FREE outdoor escape at Helton Nature Park!

Check-in: 3pm; Check-out: 11am. 8 people per site maximum. Only up to 2 vehicles per site. Quiet hours from 10pm to 6am. During daylight hours, please be respectful of other campers by keeping noise/music at a low level. Campfires are allowed in provided fire rings. If a county burn ban in in effect, fires will be prohibited. Unattended campfires are prohibited.

The campground is in a low-lying area which may be subject to flooding. Please be mindful of flood risks when at the Park. Should you hear the warning siren go off, please evacuate the campground and meet at the pavilion.

Friday, September 11th - Sunday, September 13th, 2026

Helton Nature Park, 15662 FM 775, Floresville, TX 78114

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY! www.sariverauthority.org/parks-trails/reservations/