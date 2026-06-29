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FREE 3-Mile Run at The Shops at La Cantera Hosted by Para Las Chicas Run Club

FREE 3-Mile Run at The Shops at La Cantera Hosted by Para Las Chicas Run Club

Para Las Chicas Run Club is a women‑focused running group in San Antonio that offers weekly themed runs, community events, and inclusive, supportive group runs for all paces. Join this fun, free 3-mile run throughout The Shops at La Cantera at 7 a.m., Sunday, July 5. Stay after and meet the running community at La La Land Kind Cafe.

RSVP required, contact Fabletics at (726) 245-2200, ext. 2 to reserve your spot.

The Shops at La Cantera
RSVP is REQUIRED FOR THIS FREE EVENT. Contact Fabletics at (726) 245-2200, ext. 2
07:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

badgerjennie@gmail.com
The Shops at La Cantera
15900 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, Texas 78256